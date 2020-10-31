GODFREY — Lawrence Plumb, 80, passed away at 1:09 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1940, in Edwardsville, the son of the late Wilbur and Mildred Plumb.

He married Mary Rowland on May 16, 1958, in Alton, and they later divorced. He then married Joan Poncar on June 23, 1989, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2015.

Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Plumb, and her companion, Mike Lewis, of Godfrey, a son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Michelle Plumb, of Alton, his grandchildren, Brooke, Matthew, T.J., Hunter, Lexi, Riley and Mia, his great grandchildren, Jordan, Kenzie, Chase, Addison, Tristan, Harper, Easton, Olivia, Kylee and Taylyn, a sister and brother-in-law, Cora and Dicky Francis, of Brighton, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Lawrence was a retired auto mechanic.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marcus and David.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.