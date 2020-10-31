1/2
Lawrence Plumb
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Lawrence Plumb, 80, passed away at 1:09 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1940, in Edwardsville, the son of the late Wilbur and Mildred Plumb.

He married Mary Rowland on May 16, 1958, in Alton, and they later divorced. He then married Joan Poncar on June 23, 1989, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2015.

Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Plumb, and her companion, Mike Lewis, of Godfrey, a son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Michelle Plumb, of Alton, his grandchildren, Brooke, Matthew, T.J., Hunter, Lexi, Riley and Mia, his great grandchildren, Jordan, Kenzie, Chase, Addison, Tristan, Harper, Easton, Olivia, Kylee and Taylyn, a sister and brother-in-law, Cora and Dicky Francis, of Brighton, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Lawrence was a retired auto mechanic.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marcus and David.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 259-6462
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved