REISING
EDWARDSVILLE — Lawrence (Larry) Howard Reising, age 90, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died on Monday, May 6, 2019. Larry passed away peacefully surrounded by family members at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.