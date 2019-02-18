LAWRENCE SCONCE

JERSEYVILLE — Lawrence R. Sconce, 89, died at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on Sept. 5, 1929 in Grafton to Almon and Velma (McAdams) Sconce.

He had retired from various jobs, including boiler maker, Glass Works, Grafton Boat Works, and farmer. Lawrence loved animals and always had a dog by his side. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran.

Lawrence is survived by his nieces, Vivian Scoggins and companion John Behringer of Grafton, and Vanessa and Bub Varble of Grafton, Illinois; along with several great nieces and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Almon, George, John, and Leonard Sconce; and two female companions, Betty Croxford and Ida Holmes.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Military graveside rites by Jerseyville American Legion Post #492. Officiating will be Pastor Andrew Brandt. Burial will be at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Grafton, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the or Riverbend Humane Society.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.