DETROIT, Michigan — Lawrence Eugene Snipes, known to his family and close friends as "Punchy" passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, with his family by his side in Detroit, Michigan.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1952 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Ezell Snipes Sr. and the late Emogene(Jones)Snipes.

He attended schools in Illinios and Michigan, and Graduated high school from Western International High School in Detroit. He later in life attended Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois.

After a short-accelerated illness, Punchy entered eternal rest.

Survivors include his father, Ezell Snipes Sr. of Detroit; children, Kendra J. Wilson of Alton, Illinois, Nicola M. Dixon of Florida, Lawrence E. Snipes Jr., and Angelica C. Snipes both of Detroit; three grandchildren, Michael Wilson and Walter Dent IV both of Alton, and Lauren C. Snipes of Detroit; three sibilings, Denise and (Frederick) Denham, Daryl M. (Ruth) Snipes Sr. and Annittra M. Snipes of Detroit; sister-in-law, Kaymazana J. Snipes of Canton, Michigan; and an aunt Princess Mckinnie of Dearborn, Michigan.

He will be especially missed by his cousin who bonded with him like a sister, Jacquelyn M. Vander of Wood River, Illinois; a supportive friend of many years, Denise Peterson of Canton; he will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, and co workers.

Punchy was the oldest of seven sibilings and proudly referred as "The Big Brother", "The Oldest One". He enjoyed life through his many activities which included listening to music, playing cards, fishing, spending time with his family, talking about by-gone days, going to the casino, watching and attending baseball and basketball games, and traveling. He was an avid St. Louis Cardnials fan and was a loyal, and dedicated Detroit Pistons basketball fan.

Punchy's employment history included experiences in various positions and businesses. He recieved an Honorable Discharge for his military service in the United States Air-Force; and in Dec. 2010, retired from the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Punchy was preceded in death by his mother, Emogene Snipes, whom he loved, treasured, and adored; also three sibilings, Kirby, Tanya, and Ezell Snipes Jr.

A celebration of his life with military honors was held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home, Redford, Michigan, with Pastor Doran Morson Sr. Officiating.