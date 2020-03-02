WOOD RIVER — Layla Williford Mason, 6, passed away at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born on June 11, 2013, in O'Fallon, Missouri, the daughter of Frank Williford and Leighann Mason.

Survivors include her dad and his fiancé, Frank Williford and Amanda Suzarra of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; her mom and her fiancé, Leighann Mason and Corwin Gibbons of Wood River, Illinois; her sister, Lillith Williford of Wood River; her grandparents, Melissa and Ian London of Wood River; Erich and Delena Verhey of Wentzville, Missouri; Audra and David Williford of Sunrise Beach, Missouri , Constance and Agustin Garcia of Tulsa, Oklahoma, her great grandparents: Thomas and Tisha Thompson of Union, Missouri; her aunts, Brittani Mason and her fiancé Travis Neeley, Kendra Gibbons, Tori Williford, Sarah Williford, and Kenzie Williford; her uncles, Phillip "Corey" Williford and his wife Chrissy, and Taylor Williford; and many cousins and other extended family and friends.

Layla was in Ms. Stearns first grade class at South Primary where she was the Sept. Student of the Month. She loved reading and learning new words. When Layla would get finished with her work, she was always willing to go and help other students who weren't quite finished yet. Every morning she gave hugs to teachers and staff at school. She loved the St. Louis Blues and her favorite player was Ryan O'Reilly. Layla invited South Roxana Police Officer Vance Wilhelm to her birthday party last year and she was so excited that he came. She loved motorcycles and her dog Hopper.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.

Memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.

