GODFREY — LeAnn Walsh, age 51, died at 5:18 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her residence.

She was born March 13, 1969 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Larry Roberts and his wife Linda, and Joyce (Combs) Nesler and her husband Larry. She worked in the office at Chapel and Keller Dentistry.

LeAnn was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, she loved Cardinal Baseball, shopping and spending time with her granddaughter. On Aug. 25, 1989 in Alton she married Kelly Walsh and he survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Tyler Walsh (Melissa) of Bethalto, Illinois, and Bryant Walsh of Godfrey, Illinois; one granddaughter, Amelia Walsh; one brother, Curtis Roberts (Joan) of Stuart, Florida; and one sister, Virginia Gifford (Frank) of Stuart.

Visitation will from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
