BETHALTO — Lee Dale Collier, Sr., 63, passed away at 8:19 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born April, 7, 1957 in Columbia, Missouri.

The proud U. S. Army veteran served during Operation Desert Storm and two tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. His total active duty and Army Reserve time totaled 32½ years. He was a member of the Cottage Hills, Illinois, VFW.

Lee worked as an OSHA inspector for the State of Illinois for 25 years. He enjoyed making balsa wood planes, camping, river rafting, and the outdoors in general. He also loved rock 'n roll music, reading, and was very interested in history.

Lee married Brenda Sue Cobb June 25, 1977 in Wood River, Illinois. She survives.

He is also survived by his mother, Bonnie Jean (Hale) Collier of Bethalto, Illinois; three sons, Lee Collier, Jr., Greg (Angela) Collier, and Nathan Collier, all of Bethalto; a grandson, Henry Dale Collier; and two brothers, Bruce Collier of St. James, Missouri, and Derek (Twila) Collier of Fulton, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Donald Collier.

Due to current crowd restrictions, services will be private, with burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Paynic Home for Funerals is entrusted with professional services, with an online guestbook available at ww.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
