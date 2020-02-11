Lee Harrison (1960 - 2020)
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON/Rosewood Heights
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL
62024
(618)-259-5320
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Connect Church
1417 Herbert Street
South Roxana, IL
Obituary
ALTON — Lee Ann Harrison, 59, passed away at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb, 11, 2020 at her home.

Born March 3, 1960 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Albert and Joyce (Knupp) Hyman.

Lee worked for Walmart for several years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her mother, Joyce Hyman of Alton; a daughter, Kasey (Buddy) Johnson of Godfrey, Illinois; a son, Anthony (Jeanette) Hyman of Champaign, Illinois; her grandchildren, Brenden Bricker, Audrey Hyman, Malachi Hyman, Juliet Hyman, Roman Hyman and Josephine Hyman; and three brothers, Charles Hyman of Bethalto, Illinois, Jim Hyman of Alton and Donald Hyman of Cottage Hills, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her father; a grandson, Chase Anderson; and a brother, Billy Hyman.

The family will hold memorial services at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Connect Church, 1417 Herbert Street in South Roxana, Illinois.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals with an online guestbook at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
