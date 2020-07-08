1/
Lee Palmer
BUNKER HILL — Lee T. Palmer, 79, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at his residence on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 8:37 a.m.

He was born March 18, 1941, in Highland, Illinois, to Bernard Palmer and Helen (Yandell) Palmer. He married Catherine (Woelfel) Palmer on Nov. 25, 1967 in Chicago, Illinois.

He was retired after having been a computer programmer. Lee was a member of the US Army Reserves.

He is survived by his spouse, Catherine Palmer of Bunker Hill.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Terri.

No public services to be held. Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony's Hospice, Alton, Illinois.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
