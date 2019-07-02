LEE RUNION

MEADOWBROOK — Lee A. Runion, 77, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home.

Born March 2, 1942 in Meadowbrook, Illinois, he was a son of Dallas and Daisy (Elzy) Runion.

A self-employed mechanic, Lee loved building race cars and fishing. He won several trophies for carp fishing.

He is survived by his loving friend of 40 years, Jean Clendenny; children Greg (Julie) Clendenny of Grafton, Darrell (Lisa) Clendenny of East Alton, Illinois and Terry (Cathy) Clendenny and Devin (Tammy) Clendenny, all of Cottage Hills, Illinois; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Carl (Sharon) Runion of Doniphan, Missouri and Everett (Betty) Runion of South Roxana, Missouri; nieces and nephews; and his little dog, Ozzie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Daisy Mae Keene, Margie Stewart, Janice Wiser, and Mary Fry; and two brothers, Donald Runion and Ben Runion.

Visitation will be Friday, July 5 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin noon. Rocky Runion will officiate.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com