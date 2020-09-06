Leland Bernt

ALTON — Leland Charles Bernt, born April 22, 1933, peacefully passed Sept. 4, 2020. at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy.

Lee was born in Golden Eagle, Illinois. He lived in Calhoun County with his parents, Andrew and Mary (Bain) Bern,t and his sisters, Anna Rice and Edna Ryder.

The family moved to Alton in 1942. At the age of 16, he went to work at Leimbach Auto.

He married Pat Darr July 11, 1952. They had three daughters, Carrie Mellen (ex-husband, David), Brenda (Troy) Vernatti and Barb Dunning (Ron, deceased).

They celebrated 40 wonderful years together. Pat passed away in December of 1992.

He served two years in the U.S. Army. Upon his return, he continued working for Leimbach Auto. He bought the business in 1965 and opened as Lee Bernt Auto Service. He and Pat had many longtime and loyal customers. He was known for being honest, fair and many times going above and beyond in serving his clients' needs. He was known as the transmission specialist.

He retired in 1998. He enjoyed his retirement helping family and friends and looking for another traveling opportunity. He was a huge NASCAR fan and attended many race events. Lee was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Lee married Mary Kaufman in 2004. She survives. They attended Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and were members of the Mississippi Valley Garden Club. They found pleasure in gardening, traveling and family time.

He is survived by his three daughters and his two sisters. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Daniel Dunning, Sarah (Eric) Angleton, Angela (Derek) Austill and Gabriela Mellen; and, six great grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Andrew, Benjamin, Korey and Jacob.

He is also survived by Mary's children, Vickie, Debbie and Larry; her grandchildren, Marissa, Ashley, Brian, Ashley and Christina; and, her great grandchildren, Andrew, Sean, Blake, Ryley and Piper.

Lee was loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, his beloved wife Pat, second wife Jean McCleland, and his son-in-law Ron Dunning.

Due to COVID restrictions, a total of 25 people will be allowed in the building during the visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf, 2521 Edwards St., Alton, Illinois.

Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online register book and condolences may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.