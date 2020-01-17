ELDRED — Lelia Josephine Roundcount, 94, formerly of Eldred, Illinois, passed at Calhoun Nursing Center on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Lelia was born Nov. 20, 1925 in Fieldon, Illinois, to John and Elizabeth (Heitzig) Duggan.

During World War II she was a "Rosie the Riveter" representing the women who worked in factories to support the war effort. Her job was inspecting anti-aircraft detonators at Western Cartridge Company in East Alton, Illinois, for which she is an honoree in the National WW II Memorial Registry in Washington, D.C.

She married Gervese Roundcount (Pop) on Dec. 31, 1946 at St. Mary's Westwoods Catholic Church in Fieldon. They were married over 71 years before he passed on July 8, 2018.

Lelia enjoyed country living on the farm, cooking, baking, and canning for their large family; the land, managing the farm bookwork, playing a competitive game of euchre, and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting and other events.

Lelia prayed the rosary daily and never missed Sunday Mass. Education was also very important to her and one of her proudest accomplishments was raising nine college educated children. And Lelia and Pop's grandchildren greatly appreciated the monthly allowance offered to each of them throughout their college years.

In addition to her husband, Lelia was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Edward (Gladys) Duggan and John Duggan; grandson, Dustin Hainsfurther; former son-in-law Rob Higgins; and nephews Bobby and Tommy Duggan.

Lelia is survived by nine children, John (Karen) Roundcount of Eldred, Laura (Bob) Froemling of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Bill (Sue) Roundcount of St. Peters, Missouri, Ed (Debbie) Roundcount of Litchfield, Illinois, Kevin (Suzanne) Roundcount of Grafton, Illinois, Tammy Hainsfurther of Carlinville, Illinois, Rodney (Tina) Roundcount of Edwardsville, Illinois, Lisa Higgins of Jerseyville, Illinois; Melissa (Jeff) Kimble of Jerseyville; 24 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Betty Duggan of Fieldon, and Catherine Crader of Hardin, Illinois; and her best friend for over 80 years.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fieldon. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital or Saint Francis/Holy Ghost School in Jerseyville.