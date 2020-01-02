ALTON — Lemonydue White was born in Alton, Illinois Nov. 7, 1970, the second of child of Samuel E. White and Mary Elizabeth (Parker) Thompson, departed this life Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

He attended Alton Public Schools, graduating from Alton Senior High School in 1989. After high school, Lemonydue received a track scholarship from Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois. In 1991, he moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he began his career, which would become his forte, the culinary arts.

Born in a family where both parents were active in church ministry where they served faithfully, Lemonydue was destined to become a pastor's kid, better known as a "PK." As a "PK," he was taught to serve others and was active in every area of the church: usher, playing the drums, singing in the choir, junior deacon, janitorial duties, hospitality, orator, and much more. Whatever his hands found to do, or assigned by his parents, he did with all his might (Eccles. 9:10). When Lemonydue could not find the will to do, his parents motivated him to do his best with incentives.

Lemonydue's work employment included Deacon Dining (Aramark / Harvest Table Culinary Group Dining "HTCG" Program) at Wake Forest University (WFU) since Aug. 2013. Lemont, as he was affectionately called, started his career with HTCG and WFU as a Food Service Supervisor. In July of 2015, he was promoted to a Food Service Manager with the Fresh Food Company, WFU's largest residential dining hall. He took pride in being the "best place for food on campus" and he drove the success of his team. He was loved by his staff, colleagues, and the Wake Forest University Campus. Lemonydue was a great supporter of WFU sports and enjoyed attending the WF football and basketball games. He built a great friendship with the athletes, as Fresh Food Company, his location was their favorite place to eat. Lemonydue participated in volunteer programs with the company to help feed the communities in the Winston-Salem area. He loved playing "pick up" basketball game with his co-managers weekly and always was ready to start great laughter with everyone. Definitely Lemonydue was the "Life of the Party". - T. Martine Cherry, Director of Associate Relations.

He loved his children and wanted them to achieve great success in life. Lemonydue was caring, giving, and supportive of people others had given up on. He enjoyed sports, especially basketball and football. He was jovial and a prankster, and would keep you laughing and watchful. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; and sister Kimala L. Harrison.

Left to cherish his memory, are his parents, Mary E. (John) Thompson and Samuel E. White; two sons, Terrance White and Jaylen White; three sisters, Zena M. (Mark) Holloway, Mary E. White, and Chrystal Vaugh; a special friend from Winston-Selma, South Carolina, Edward (Christy) Goodwin; with a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will convene Saturday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Monroe Memorial Church. Bishop Morris Tellis and Dr. Gregory L. Harrison will officiate.

Interment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Online registry is available at: www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com.