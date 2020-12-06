BRIGHTON — Lena Sue Kruse, 84, of Brighton, passed away at 2 a.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital due to complications of COVID 19.

She was born on August 24, 1936 in Armstrong, MO to the late Seymour and Lucille (Harker) Andrews.

Sue married the love of her life William "Bill" Kruse on November 2, 1974 in Brighton. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2020.

She retired from Bussman Electric, now Emerson Electric. Sue was a member of Brighton Presbyterian Church and the East Alton American Legion. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, reading, the yearly work party with her Bussman Electric co-workers and most of all spending time with her family.

Sue is survived by one daughter Carol (Bob) Acord of Brighton; three sons Mark (Debbie) Kruse of Godfrey, Jeff (Barb) Kruse of Brighton, and Don (Barb) Kruse of Godfrey; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren with two more due in 2021; one great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Bill, she was preceded in death by her parents Seymour and Lucille; daughter Mary Sue Parrish; two brothers Howard and Warren Andrews; sister Mary Blair.

Due to COVID 19 the family will have a private graveside at Brighton Cemetery.

The family urges people to take proper precautions during the holiday season.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Brighton Presbyterian Church.

