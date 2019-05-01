LENARD STILTS

JERSEYVILLE — Lenard Leo Stilts, Sr., 83, died on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home. Lenard was born on Oct. 14, 1935 in Glen Allen, Missouri, to Charles and Roxie (Kirkpatrick) Stilts.

He married Donna Lee (Dodd) Stilts on Nov. 15, 1957, in Shawneetown, Illinois. Lenard established Len's Towing in 1981, and was a retired boom truck operator at Great Central Lumber Co. His hobbies included NASCAR, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and feeding and watching the birds and hummingbirds. Lenard loved cooking for his family, whom he loved and adored, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. Of course, his family loved him as much as he loved them.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Stilts, and children Debbie (Mike) Turner of Elsah, Janet (David) Miller of Jerseyville, Illinois, Mike Stilts of Alton, Illinois and Melinda Stilts of Fosterburg, Illinois, Bob (Sue) Stilts of Jerseyville, and Lenard Stilts, Jr. of Jerseyville. Grandchildren are Kelli (Justin) Decker, Heather (Justin) Goetten, Lindsay (Josh) Laird, Megan (Phillip) Price, Justen (Meaghan) Stilts, Lauren Turner & Trent, Austin Stilts and Adam Stilts. Great-grandchildren are Ellie and Alaina Laird, Nolan, Haddie and Dane Goetten, and Kane and Kinsley Decker. Also surviving are a brother, Lyman Stilts of Jerseyville, and a sister, Ioma Dortch of Shawneetown. Lenard was preceeded in death by his parents, and his brothers Leeman Stilts and Raymond Stilts.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 4-8 p.m. at Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will be on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home, with Pastor John Gibson officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for their selection of Lenard's favorite charities.