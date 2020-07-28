HARDIN — Lenora Rose passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 92. She was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and member of St Joseph's parish. She was very active as a member of the parish Ladies' Sodality for over 60 years. She enjoyed quilting and gardening and her life as a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by three of her children, Barbara Delleart and husband, Gene, of Washington, Missouri, Sheila Hermesmeyer and husband, Tony, of Quincy, Illinois, and Fred Rose and wife, Gina, of Hardin, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Beatrice Kamp of Hardinl; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Rose Sr.; and son Paul Rose Jr.

For Funeral Arrangements, Due to Covid 19, there will be no visitation. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Meppen, Illinois, on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Burial will be a St Norbert's Cemetery in Hardin.

Memorials can be made to St. Norbert's School in Hardin.