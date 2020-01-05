BETHALTO — Leo "Crazy Legs" Dugger, 85, passed away at 3:28 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Jerseyville Manor.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1934, in Jerseyville, the son of Glenn Olin and Emma Elizabeth (Bowers) Dugger.

Leo graduated from Jersey Community High School and then joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Cottage Hills Post and the Bethalto American Legion Post.

He married Mary Louise Elikofer on Dec. 12, 1954, in Evansville, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 24, 1996.

Leo was a member of the Bethalto United Methodist Church.

In his early years he worked for Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing as a mold maker. He started Dugger Swimming Pools in 1962 and served the pool industry by being a member of the St. Louis Pool Association and serving as president of the Greater St. Louis Swimming Pool Association for the National Swimming Pool Institute. Leo also previously started and operated Dugger Sporting Goods.

Leo was also a member of the village of Bethalto Board of Trustees and served as a trustee. He was also a member of the Boy Scouts, the DeMolay and the Bethalto Jaycees. He was an avid horse lover.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicky (Vernon) Hamel and Jill (Keith) Arnold, and a son and daughter-in-law, John (Peggy) Dugger, all of Bethalto; 10 grandchildren and spouses, Justin (Clara) Hamel, Jessica Hamel, Brady (Tiffany) Dugger, Megan (Kasey) Govero, Ryan Dugger (Katie McKeon), Molly (Mark) Grelle, Mallory (Ryan) Fechte, Mallory (Joey) Lish, Morgan Arnold (fiancé – Adam Meyer) and Mandy Lou Arnold (Christian Kieffer); 15 great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Laverne "Bernie" (Edith) Dugger, of Jerseyville; a sister, Janet Gerbig, of Jerseyville; a special companion, Wanda Holmes; and, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Lee Dugger; a son, Guy Allen Dugger; aunt and uncle, Wendell and Obera "Bea" McMillen; and,a brother-in-law, Ervin Elikofer.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Bethalto United Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Pyatt officiating.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military rites by Alton Post 1308.

Memorials may be directed to Bethalto United Methodist Church or Happy Hooves Equine Rescue.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.