PERRY — Leo Michael Springman, 79, of Perry, Missouri, formerly of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born Dec. 28, 1940 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Leo John and Mildred Bernice Rogers Springman.

He married Trudi Sutton in Alton on May 3, 1969 and she survives.

Other survivors include eight sons, Michael Lee (Tina) Springman of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Tracy Alan (Dawn) Springman of East Alton, James Russell Springman of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Mark (Rebecca) Palmer of Georgetown, Kentucky, David Palmer of Louisville, Kentucky, Ronald Wayne(Veronica) Springman of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Aaron C. Springman of Perry and Jamie DeWayne (Tanisha) Springman of Moore, Texas; three daughters, Michelle Tate of Modesto, Illinois, Crystal Renee (Charlie) Roemer and Mary Renee Milford, both of Godfrey; two sisters, Deborah Hudson of Murphysboro, Illinois, and Melinda (Neil) Hartman of Littleton, Colorado; 23 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mr. Springman moved to the Perry area in 2007 from Godfrey. He was a member of the New Oakland Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 until 1963. He retired in 2000 as the rental property manager for Principia College and served 17 1/2 years as a lieutenant with the Godfrey Fire Department. Mr. Springman also served 7 1/2 years as a Madison County Auxiliary Deputy. Mr. Springman was a 42 year member of both the Franklin Masonic Lodge #25 and the Scottish Rite Lodge. He was a 13 year member of the Shriners and member of the Madison County Fireman's Association. He enjoyed working on and restoring old pocket watches and collecting old postcards.

Cremation rites were accorded under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

