LEO STRONHBECK

BRIGHTON — Leo H. Strohbeck, 95, of Brighton, Illinois passed away peacefully at 3:45 a.m. on June 16, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1924 to Newell and Myrtle (Schmidt) Strohbeck and was a retired farmer and rural mail carrier and loved working daylight to dark. He was known for his big smile and warm personality by all who knew him. He dearly loved to sit on the front porch and wave at passers-by.

He married Dorothy Fite on Sept. 20, 1944 and they were blessed with 74 years of marriage, all but two of which were spent on the family farm north of Fosterburg.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy, sons and loving daughters-in-law Larry (Cheryl) and Jim (Pam) as well as 4 grandchildren; Julie (Ray) Gvillo, Brian (Mary Ann) Strohbeck, Craig (Jenifer) Strohbeck and Todd Strohbeck. He also leaves 5 great grandchildren; Kyle (Brooke) Gvillo, Heather (Doug) Frank, Ryan Gvillo, Becky (Ryan) Gillen and Brianne Strohbeck as well as 4 great, great grandchildren; Paisley, Parker and Hadley Gvillo and Nora Frank with Leo Russell Gvillo due in the fall. He also leaves a sister-in-law Merna Buhs, several nieces, nephews, friends, and acquaintances.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Maxine Brueggemann as well as 12 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many of his old buddies that he missed visiting with in later years.

Visitation will be held on from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services will be at 10 A. M. on Wednesday, June 19 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton with Rev Jim Allen officiating.

Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to or .

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com