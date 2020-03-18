WOOD RIVER — Leo James Ventimiglia, 93, passed away 11:14 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 in Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 9, 1927 in Wood River, Illinois, he was the son of Onofrio and Ida (Annarino) Ventimiglia.

A World War II, army veteran, Leo had worked in the general maintenance department for ConAgra in Alton, Illinois, before retiring.

On Oct. 23, 1948 in Alton, he married Rose Manescalco. She died April 30, 2013.

Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Mouser (fiance', Paul Roberts) of Fosterburg, Illinois; two grandchildren, Jennifer Herring, and Andrew Mouser (finance', Elaine Duich); four great-grandchildren, Samuel Herring, Lydia Rose Mouser, Leon Stephen Mouser, and Millie Layne Mouser; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sons, Michael and Leonard Ventimiglia; brother, Anthony Ventimiglia; and three sisters, Rose Nicholson, Concetta Manescalco and Agatha Kish.

Private services will be held at Holy Angels Parish Church with Father Donald Wolford officiating.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made for Masses.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.