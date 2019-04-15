LEO WOOFF

WOOD RIVER — Leo Eugene Wooff Jr., 68, died at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born April 24, 1950 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Leo Eugene Wooff Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth (Wright) Wooff. Mr. Wooff served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey, Illinois.

He worked in the produce department for the Godfrey National Food and Shop-n-Save stores in East Alton and Granite City for 47 years. He was a member of the UFCW Local 881 union. On May 31, 1969 he married the former Penny Diane Mullins in Alton. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Tammy Hatcher of Godfrey, and Melissa (Brian) Coleson of Wood River, Illinois, grandchildren, Ted Hatcher, Heather Hatcher, and Austin Coleson, brothers and sisters, Sharon Boomer of Godfrey, Gary (Carol) Wooff of Alton, Nancy Root of Godfrey, and Jeffrey (Tina) Wooff of Alton, brothers-in-law, Mike Oettle of Alton and Ronald (Judy) Mullins of Wood River, and a sister-in-law, Sandra Kinser of Ozark, Missouri.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Debra Oettle.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 18. Pastor Adrian Das will officiate. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com