BUNKER HILL — Leon T. Shrout, 88, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at 5:49 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Stoddard County, Missouri, to John E. Shrout and Maggie F.(Bess) Shrout. He married Karen E. (Langston) Shrout on Oct. 20, 1968 in Bethalto, Illinois.

He retired as a steel worker for Laclede Steel in 1994 after having worked for 43 years. He was a singer and guitar player who also ministered in nursing homes. Leon was a member of the Steel Workers Union, a veteran of the US Army, and he loved gardening.

He is survived by the love of his life, Karen Shrout of Bunker Hill; children, John (Michelle) Shrout of Bunker Hill, Tim "Slim" Shrout of Bunker Hill, Donna (Randy) Schon of Worden, Illinois, Kathleen (Harry) Fridye of Tucson, Arizona, and Tonya (Andrew) Beltron of Cottonwood, Arizona; grandchildren, Dustin Shrout, Dylan (Bree) Shrout, Destiny Shrout, Milo Mueller, Stella Mueller, Talulla Shrout, Lucas (Eden) Schon, Eli Schon, Jessica (Derrick) Tadeo, Crystal (J.D.) Accord, Kathleen (Jesse) Mordecai, and Harley, Kenny, Briar; also great-grandchildren, John, Vera, Little Peanut, Errick, Cody, Wyatt, Jace, and Brenden Leon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ethel, Ivy, Cleo, Paul, Ruth and Lettie.

Family services will be held with burial in Bunker Hill Cemetery.

