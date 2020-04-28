BUNKER HILL — Leon T. Shrout, 88, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at 5:49 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Stoddard County, Missouri, to John E. Shrout and Maggie F. (Bess) Shrout. He married Karen E. (Langston) Shrout on Oct. 20, 1968, in Bethalto, Illinois.

He retired as a steel worker for Laclede Steel in 1994 after having worked for 43 years. He was a singer and guitar player who also ministered in nursing homes. Leon was a member of the Steel Workers Union, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and he loved gardening.

He is survived by the love of his life, Karen Shrout, of Bunker Hill; children, John (Michelle) Shrout, of Bunker Hill, Tim "Slim" Shrout, of Bunker Hill, Donna (Randy) Schon, of Worden, Illinois, Kathleen (Harry) Fridye, of Tucson, Arizona, and Tanya (Andrew) Beltron, of Cottonwood, Arizona; grandchildren, Dustin Shrout, Dylan (Bree) Shrout, Destiny Shrout, Milo Mueller, Stella Mueller, Talulla Shrout, Lucas (Eden) Schon, Eli Schon, Jessica (Derrick) Tadeo, Crystal (J.D.) Accord, Kathleen (Jesse) Mordecai, and Harley, Kenny and Briar; also great-grandchildren, John, Vera, Little Peanut, Errick, Cody, Wyatt, Jace and Brenden.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ethel, Ivy, Cleo, Paul, Ruth and Lettie.

Family services will be held with burial at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

