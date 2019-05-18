LEONA MEYER

MARBLE FALLS — Leona Caroline Meyer fell asleep in the peace of the Lord on May 10, 2019, at Granite Mesa Nursing Home in Marble Falls, Texas, after a lengthy illness. Born on June 15, 1922, in Nashville, Illinois, she was the daughter of Christ Paul and Emma (Huge) Reinhardt. She married Willard George Meyer on Oct. 4, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Leona not only enjoyed being an at-home mom, she also served as a cook for many years at Zion Lutheran School in Belleville, Illinois. After she retired, she also worked for some years for AAA Auto Club. While a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville she helped with the social welfare ministry.

Mrs. Meyer was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved step-father, William Belinski, by her husband, Willard G. Meyer, her brother, Vernon Reinhardt, and a grandson, Daniel Ron Clarkson.

Surviving are: a son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Willard V. and Stephani Meyer of Bethalto, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Judith Ann and Harry Richter of Kingsland, Texas; a sister-in-law, Gloria Reinhardt of Bellingham, Washington; her grandchildren: Michael and Ronald Clarkson, and Rueben and Holly Meyer; her great-grandchildren, Vaugh, Morgan, Ronald Nolan and Gracie Clarkson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Pastor Jeffrey Hemmer and Rev. Marty Springer will officiate. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Fairview Heights.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Belleville and/or St. Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia, Missouri.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com