BETHALTO —Leonard W. "Pete" Bivens, 89, passed away at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Villa Rose in Bethalto, Illinois.

He was born on March 15, 1930 in Moro, Illinois, the son of William C. & Pauline (Lenhardt) Bivens.

Leonard married Joan E. Newcomb on Feb. 18, 1951 in Bethalto. She survives.

He was a member of Moro Presbyterian Church and retired from Owens Illinois Glass Manufacturing where he was an electrician.

Leonard served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his wife, Joan; he is also survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Steven & Nancy Bivens of Bethalto; two daughters and sons-in-law, Paula & Gary Bruening of Bethalto, and Kim & Mark Ogle of Holiday Shores, Illinois; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one sister, Marion Isenberg of Bethalto.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Moro Presbyterian Church with Rev. Marc Wendleton officiating.

Inurnment will be private.

In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Moro Presbyterian Cemetery.

