FOX

HAMBURG — Leonard Lee Fox, 79, of Hamburg, Illinois, passed away Sunday evening on June 9, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1939 in Belleview, Illinois to the late Eurbane and Carlene (Martin) Fox.

Leonard married Bertha (Deardeuff) Fox in Pittsfield, Illinois on June 21, 1959, she survives.

He was a member of Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg and served as an Elder there for 30 years. Leonard retired from Laborer's Local 397 and 100. He was a member of the Masons and was the past President of Laborers Local in Hardin, Illinois. He enjoyed fishing and traveling.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: three children, Cindy (Kenny) Gochenour, Doug (Mary Beth) Fox, and Bradley (Marion) Fox; six granddaughters; two great-grandchildren and expecting one more; brother, Lonald (June) Fox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Cheryl Sackreiter.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 13 from 5-8 p.m. at Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg.

Funeral Service will be Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg.

Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Indian Creek Cemetery