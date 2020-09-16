1/1
Leonard Pohlman
1928 - 2020
GODFREY — Leonard Herman Pohlman of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 2, 1928 in Meppen, Illinois, to Gerhart Pohlman and Alice (Kiel) Pohlman.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On Feb. 13, 1951, he married Lorene M. Wendle at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Beltrees, Illinois.

He was one of original members of St. Ambrose Church and enjoyed participating in the church choir. He volunteered his service for the St. Vincent de Paul Society and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Alton, Illinois.

He loved Cardinal Baseball, playing golf with his sons, fishing and coaching his son's baseball teams.

Leonard was retired after 44 years as a foreman with Laclede Steel.

He is survived by his wife, Lorene after 69 years of marriage; five sons, Richard (Karen) Pohlman of Arnold, Missouri, Robert Pohlman of Alton, Mark (Debbie) Pohlman of Godfrey, Patrick (Connie) Pohlman of Kirkwood, Missouri, Phillip P. Pohlman of Godfrey, and niece Mary (Tungett) Steckel of Jerseyville, Illinois; 15 grandchildren, Michael, Becky, David, Brian, Jackie, Olivia, Jennifer, Matthew, Natalie, Maggie, Peter, Claire, Leah, Greg and Suzanne; and eight great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother Ronald (Toni) Pohlman of Brussels.

He was proceeded in death by his sister, Estelle Osland; and brothers, William and Ralph Pohlman.

Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 18, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey with full military honors. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Ambrose Church of Godfrey.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gent Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
