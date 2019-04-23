LEONARD VENTIMIGLIA

GODFREY — Leonard A. Ventimiglia, 73, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

He was born on May 12, 1945 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Tony and Edith (Ford) Ventimiglia of Alton.

Leonard was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. He worked as a licensed barber in the 1960's and owned a hair restoration business for many years. He continued working in the hair industry as well as serving as the president of Tony's Restaurant in downtown Alton and Restorative Health, St. Louis, Missouri until the time of his passing.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Paul (Erin) Ventimiglia of Godfrey, Illinois, Elizabeth "Betsy" Bechel of Godfrey, and Lenny Ventimiglia of St. Louis; 10 grandchildren, Adriana, Katie, Anthony, Johnpaul, Joseph, Lucas Ventimiglia, Michael and Chris Bechel, "Pinky" and Alexis Ventimiglia; a brother Michael Ventimiglia of Alton and his longtime partner, Annette Albani.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey where a prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Paul Nguyen OMV celebrant.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church in Alton.

