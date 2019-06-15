BRIGHTON — Leroy Bland, 85, of Brighton passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

He was born on August 26, 1933 in Kampsville, the son of the late George and Edith (Steinberg) Bland.

Leroy married Betty Carter in June of 1957. She preceded him in death on April 11, 1999. He later married Doris Bigley in April of 2003. She survives.

He served our country in the United States Army just after WWII before returning home to work at McDonnell Douglas in their research & development department for 42 years. He enjoyed hunting and auctions.

In addition to his wife, Doris, he is survived by three children Donald Bland of Kampsville, Beve (Ron) Steinmeyer of Worden, and Ron (Milissa) Bland of Brighton; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and six siblings.

In addition to parents George and Edith, and first wife, Betty, he was preceded in death by two brothers and an infant son.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Monday June 17, 2019 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded and will follow services.

Burial will be at a later date at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville.

Memorial may be made to

