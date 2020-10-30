1/1
Leslie Cox
ALTON — Leslie Junior Cox, 94, passed away at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare in Alton.

Born April 28, 1926 in Wanda, he was a son of Charles Burnett "C.B." and Nellie (Coker) Cox.

The U.S. Army veteran worked as a crane operator for Laclede Steel for 23 years, and he also spent many years farming. He served as a Baptist church deacon since 1965 at First Baptist Church in Brighton and later at Trinity Baptist Church in Gillespie.

Survivors include three daughters, Connie (Merl) Collins of Godfrey, Karen Ogden of Titusville, Florida, and Cathy Cox of Mims, Florida; two sons, Ricky (Pat) Cox of Mt. Olive, and Roger Cox of Chesterfield, Illinois; 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and two sisters and a brother, Ruby Purkey, Linda Andrews, and Leonard Cox, all of Granite City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann Cox; two sons, Mike and Randy Cox; a great grandson, Joshua Marlin Hall; three sisters, Verble Smith, Ann Marie Wright, and Margaret Cloniger; and three brothers, Charles, Forrest and Edward Cox.

Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Dane Solari at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
