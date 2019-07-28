OTTERVILLE — Leslie Gordon Lueker, 87, passed away on July 28, 2019 at St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Gordon was born on July 10, 1932 in Oakdale, Illinois to George and Elsie (Hayden) Lueker. He married Shirley (Patsy) Osburn on July 2, 1955. He served his country in the U.S. Army from March 1952 to February 1954 during the Korean War, and later served in the reserves for six years. In 1994, he retired from Laclede Steel in Alton. He was a member of the Otterville Baptist Church and the Jerseyville American Legion.

Gordon is survived by his wife Shirley (Patsy) Lueker; son Gary (Renae) Lueker of Avon, Indiana; grandchildren Nathan (Melissa) Lueker of Andalusia, Illinois, Erica (Todd) Simpson of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Nick Lueker of Avon, Indiana; great-grandchildren Elijah, Enoch, Elias, and Carol Grace Lueker, Arwen and Noah Simpson; siblings Alice Province of Granite City, George Lueker of South Roxana, Donald Lueker of Otterville and Carl Lueker of Jerseyville. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, son Leslie Lueker, and siblings Charles Lueker and Laura Bopp.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 9-11 a.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. A funeral will follow on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral with Bill Flemming and Nathan Lueker officiating. Burial will be held at Noble Cemetery, with military rites by the Jerseyville American Legion Post No. 492. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Otterville Southern Baptist Church. Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.