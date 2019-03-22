LESSIE SHASHACK

EDWARDSVILLE — Lessie Marie Shashack, age 80, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed with family at her side on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her residence at Bradford Place assisted living in Swansea, Illinois.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1938 in Doniphan, Missouri, the daughter of Cresley and Thelma (Byrd) Davis. Lessie is survived by three sons, Steve Shashack and wife Jamie of Seguin, Texas; Greg Shashack and wife Chris of Edwardsville, and Dan Shashack and wife Anndy of Glen Carbon, Illinois. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Ben Shashack and wife Kaci of Katy, Texas; Matthew Shashack and wife Kristi of Weatherford, Texas; Christie Parten and husband Hunter of Fortson, Georgia; Joseph Shashack of Seguin, Texas; Andrew Shashack and wife Leslie of Pipe Creek, Texas; Emily Shashack of St. Louis; Katie Shashack of Edwardsville; and Lauren Malouf of Dallas, Texas.

She is survived by eight great grandchildren and preceded in death by another, Samuel Benjamin Shashack. Lessie was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Deanna Doyle. One brother, Burl Davis and wife Barbara of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and one sister, Shirley Hansel and husband Don of Edwardsville, also survive.

Lessie graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1956 and returned as an English teacher at EHS in 1969 after graduating from SIUC. She spent her entire teaching career at EHS, including six years as cheerleaders sponsor and four years as Future Teachers Club sponsor. She also spent more than 30 years, working well past retirement, coordinating costumes for EHS Drama Club.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, with a private graveside internment on Friday, March 29. Per her request, Lessie's body was cremated. Memorials should be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.