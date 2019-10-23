Lester Guthrie

Obituary
BETHALTO — Lester Guthrie Jr. passed on Oct. 11, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Martha Marie; daughters Vicki (James) and Glenda Green and son, Andrew, six grandchildren and five greatgrand children.

He was proceeded in death by mother Ruby, sister Barbara Joe, daughter Diane and son Mitchell.

Lester retired after 20 year career in the US Air Force and went on to retire from Illinois State University.

He and his wife traveled the states extensively . He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and marksman.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
