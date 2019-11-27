GRIGGSVILLE — Letha L. Poore, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at 1:20 a.m. at Griggsville Estates in Griggsville, Illinois.

She was born in Hamburg, Illinois, on Sept. 2, 1925, the daughter of Della A. and Carrie L. (Booth) Gresham.

She married John RW Poore on July 8, 1950 in Hamburg, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2010.

Letha was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ. She was also an avid antique collector. She enjoyed hot air balloons. She and her husband were the owners and operators of the Cherokee Flyers hot air balloon company.

Letha leaves behind several nieces, nephew, cousins and many friends.

Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois. Pastor Jimmy Hodges will officiate. Burial will follow at Hamburg Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Hamburg Cemetery Association

