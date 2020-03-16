MORO — Leveda May "Becky" Cook, 94, passed away at 7:36 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born on April 30, 1925, in Alexander County, Illinois, the daughter of the late Ernest Franklin and Lydia Lucille "Lula" (Bryant Englar) Heindricks.

She married Nelson Cook on March 16, 1946, in Chester, Illinois, and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Connie Sehie of Fenton, Missouri, Terry Cook (Yvonne) of Jerseyville, Illinois, Evelyn "De-De" Rottman (Jim) of Chicago, Illinois, and Fran Byers (Glen) of Springfield, Illinois; her stepson, Jeff Ulbrich (Michelle) of St. Justin, France; her grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle Lindsey (Duane) of Ozark, Missouri, Beverly Vail (Gerard) of Chicago, Quentin Sehie (Amy) of Byrnes Mill, Missouri, LCpl Cody Sehie of Fenton, Missouri, Paul Rottman (Jasmine) of Grayslake, Illinois, Amy Mejia (Alberto) of Chicago, Nick Byers (Megan) of Alto Pass, Illinois, Andrea Bailey (Jeremie) of Springfield, Patrice Byers (Deforest Peterson) of San Antonio, Texas, Jon Zettler of Springfield, Illinois, and Anna Ulbrich (Tucker Patterson) of Austin, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Katelyn Lindsey, Kayla Lindsey, Kylie Lindsey, Brett Vail, Aaron Vail, Lacey Sehie, Zach Sehie, Elliott Rottman, Ruben Mejia, Sierra Byers, Henry Byers, Oliver Byers, William Byers, Berea Peterson, Escher Peterson, Maxwell Bailey, Tyla Patterson, and Jayden Patterson; her longtime companion, Ron "Shot" Bruce of Roxana, Illinois; her sister-in-law, June Heindricks; and many other extended family and friends.

Becky worked at Venture Stores before retiring, but her greatest joy was being a mother. She also loved quilting, cooking, fishing, and dancing with her partner of nearly 12 years. She attended the Meadowbrook First Southern Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Beverly June Cook; a grandson, Jacob Anthony Byers; a son-in-law, William "Bill" Earl Sehie; her sisters, Opal Hayes, Neva Smiley, Netta Jerebe, Loila Pierce, and Vesta Mennemeyer; her brothers, August "Gus" Englar, Ernest W. "Willie" Hendricks, Beverly "Bev" Heindricks, and Edric "Ed" Heindricks; and three brothers in infancy.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

Duane Lindsey will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.