ALTON — Lila Mae Long, 96, died at 11:41 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare. She was born Nov. 7, 1923 in Dewitt, Iowa, the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice (Lincoln) Bruhn. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey, Illinois, Old friends and New, and the Red Hat Society. Lila retired from Illinois Bell where she worked as an operator. On June 9, 1946 in Clinton, Iowa, she married Eugene Long, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 1989. Surviving are one son, Ernie Long (Kelly Naville) of Dow, Illinois; six grandchildren, Natalie Long of Chaffee, Missouri, Shane Long of Dow, Clayton Long of Godfrey, Illinois, Brian Hogan of Brighton, Illinois, Madison Naville and Makenzie Naville of Dow; five great grandchildren, Payton Long, Levi Long, Greyson Long, Miley Long and Kyler Long. Besides her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lualis Hogan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with Reverend Stephen Tibbetts officiating. Burial will be Clinton Memorial Park in Clinton, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 30 to May 31, 2020.