GODFREY — Lilli E. Reiter, 87, died at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her daughter's home in Maryville, IL.

Born August 7, 1931 in Russia, she was the daughter of Anton and Margaret (Hammerschmidt) Foerster. Mrs. Reiter worked in the selecting department for Owens-Illinois Glass and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

On May 16, 1953 she married Adolf Reiter in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2018. S

urviving are two daughters, Diana Hammon of Maryville, IL, and Anita Kell (Steven) of Eureka, MO, a son, Thomas Reiter (Kathy) of Louisville, KY, six grandchildren, Katie Kleiboeker (Eric), Angela Hammon, Shane Kell, Corrie Kenney (Brian), Glenn Reiter, and Bruce Reiter, three great grandchildren, Riley Kenney, Lincoln Kenney, and Emily Kleiboeker, and two step-great grandchildren, Mark Kenney and Katie Kenney. Also surviving are two brothers, Nickolaus Foerster of St. Louis, MO and Alois Foerster of Jacksonville, FL.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Scott Hammon, a step-grandson, Nick Cashen and a sister, Vera Konradi.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis or the .

