Lilli Reiter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lilli Reiter.
Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LILLI E. REITER

GODFREY — Lilli E. Reiter, 87, died at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her daughter's home in Maryville, IL.

Born August 7, 1931 in Russia, she was the daughter of Anton and Margaret (Hammerschmidt) Foerster. Mrs. Reiter worked in the selecting department for Owens-Illinois Glass and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

On May 16, 1953 she married Adolf Reiter in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2018. S

urviving are two daughters, Diana Hammon of Maryville, IL, and Anita Kell (Steven) of Eureka, MO, a son, Thomas Reiter (Kathy) of Louisville, KY, six grandchildren, Katie Kleiboeker (Eric), Angela Hammon, Shane Kell, Corrie Kenney (Brian), Glenn Reiter, and Bruce Reiter, three great grandchildren, Riley Kenney, Lincoln Kenney, and Emily Kleiboeker, and two step-great grandchildren, Mark Kenney and Katie Kenney. Also surviving are two brothers, Nickolaus Foerster of St. Louis, MO and Alois Foerster of Jacksonville, FL.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Scott Hammon, a step-grandson, Nick Cashen and a sister, Vera Konradi.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis or the .

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.