LILLIAN 'JEANIE' UPCHURCH

ALTON — Lillian May "Jeanie" Upchurch, 94, died at 2:15 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Born September 6, 1924 in Parma, MO, she was the daughter of Etta (Renfro) Deall. She worked for Gilberts Carriage House and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. She enjoyed painting, bowling, gardening, dancing and spending time at the VFW Post 1308 where she was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

On November 23, 1941 she married Gene R. Upchurch. He preceded her in death on November 11, 1998.

Surviving are four children, Ronald Upchurch (Sandra) of Virginia Beach, VA, Roderick Upchurch of Virginia Beach, VA, Robin Blattner (Gary) of The Colony, TX, and Robert Upchurch (Debbie) of Alton, two grandchildren, Rhonda Michaud (Tim) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Christopher Upchurch of Alton, one great grandchild, Jessica Upchurch of Virginia Beach, VA, and Sheila Stone, a care giver who was dear to her heart.

Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Oren Barrett and a half brother, Vernon Deall.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter.