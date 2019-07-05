NOTO
EDWARDSVILLE — Lillie Belle Noto, 88, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at St. Louis University Medical Center. She was cremated according to her wishes. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at the First Christian Church in Edwardsville. The memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at the church. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the First Christian Church or the .