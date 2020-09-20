1/
Linda Arnold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Linda Jean Arnold, 79, formerly of Bethalto, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Riverside Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Alton.

She was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Kennett, Missouri, the daughter of Martin Earl and Ethel Minerva (Vinson) Jordan. She married Harold Ray Arnold Sr. Sept. 30, 1961, in Holcomb, Missouri, and he preceded her in death May 3, 2008.

Linda will be remembered as a sweet, loving woman who would help anyone in any way she could. She spent many years teaching Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Bethalto. Linda had also driven for Meals On Wheels for many years. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by two sons, Harold R. Arnold Jr., and his significant other, Nancy Jones, of Bethalto, and Martin T. and Earleen Arnold, of Alton; four grandchildren, Jessica and Brandon Johnson, of Edwardsville, Sammie Arnold, of Alton, Dylan Arnold, of Bethalto, and Eric Arnold of Alton; five great-grandchildren, Claire, Amelia, Calvin, Sawyer and River; and, many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Harold, she is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, in Bethalto. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the building and the wearing of facial coverings is required.

She will be interred in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved