Linda Arnold

ALTON — Linda Jean Arnold, 79, formerly of Bethalto, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Riverside Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Alton.

She was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Kennett, Missouri, the daughter of Martin Earl and Ethel Minerva (Vinson) Jordan. She married Harold Ray Arnold Sr. Sept. 30, 1961, in Holcomb, Missouri, and he preceded her in death May 3, 2008.

Linda will be remembered as a sweet, loving woman who would help anyone in any way she could. She spent many years teaching Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Bethalto. Linda had also driven for Meals On Wheels for many years. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by two sons, Harold R. Arnold Jr., and his significant other, Nancy Jones, of Bethalto, and Martin T. and Earleen Arnold, of Alton; four grandchildren, Jessica and Brandon Johnson, of Edwardsville, Sammie Arnold, of Alton, Dylan Arnold, of Bethalto, and Eric Arnold of Alton; five great-grandchildren, Claire, Amelia, Calvin, Sawyer and River; and, many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Harold, she is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, in Bethalto. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the building and the wearing of facial coverings is required.

She will be interred in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.