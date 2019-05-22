BOONE
GODFREY — Linda Joann Boone, 60, passed away at 4:55am on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Willow Rose in Jerseyville, Illinois. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ in East Alton, Illinois. Brian Magnuson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ Youth Group. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.