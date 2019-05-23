LINDA BOONE

GODFREY — Linda Joann Boone, 60, passed away at 4:55 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Willow Rose in Jerseyville, Illinois. She was born on Nov. 25, 1958, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Jack and Barbara (Bridgeman) Bates. Linda is survived by her husband, Enoch of 30 years.

Linda is lovingly remembered by her husband Enoch, her two sons: Nathan and Kyle both of Godfrey, Illinois, her sister and brother in law: Sandy and Tim Monroe of Godfrey, her sister: Annette Grounds of Alton, her brother in law: John Grounds of Montana, her loving mother in law: Jennie Boone of Furrs, Mississippi, who will lovingly remember Linda, her sisters in laws and brothers in law: Bridget and Myron Watson of Tupelo, Mississippi, Bonnie and Ray Bezny of Arab, Alabama, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other extended family and friends.

A graduate of Alton High School, Linda went to Robert Morris College in Carthage, Illinois, and worked many years in the administrative secretary field. Linda enjoyed her cats, dogs, antiquing, taking drives, going to the movies, and reading. Linda loved her family very much. She enjoyed any time she was able to be with her father and mother and she also loved and enjoyed spending time with her sisters Sandy and Annette and she loved them all dearly. Linda loved her in laws very much and always enjoyed time spent with her family down south. Linda loved the church and her church family. Linda loved her sons Nathan and Kyle very much and always wanted them to be happy at whatever they did and she was very proud of the compassionate hearts that they have. Linda loves God and lived her life helping others the best she could to show others Jesus. She was a member of the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her father in law: Howard Boone, Jr.

In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ in East Alton, Illinois. Brian Magnuson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ Youth Group.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.