Linda Brooks
1951 - 2020
EAST ALTON — Linda Sue Brooks, 69, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home. She was born June 15, 1951 to James Samuel and Goldie Mae (Langley) Avery.

She married Harold Brooks July 16, 1975. Linda loved her family and her pets. She enjoyed animals, bird watching, gardening and playing computer games.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Harold E. Brooks of East Alton; daughters, Melissa (Chris) Schupbach and Amanda (Mike) Brooks- Kassak both of Alton, Illinois; two sisters, Norma Cummings and Sharon Powell; brother-in-law, Tony (Mary) Brooks of Bunker Hill, Illinois; sister-in-law, Terry (Dennis) Martin of Moline, Illinois; and many nieces nephews and grandnieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Tony, Audrey and Alice.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
