Linda Gibbs
WOOD RIVER — Linda S. Gibbs, 70, passed away 2:02 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 18, 1950 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Betty (Miller) Yost of Wood River, Illinois, and the late George Yost.

Linda had worked for Owens-IL Glass before becoming a Supervisor at the Olin Corporation in East Alton, where she retired.

In addition to her mother; surviving are a son, Kenny, III (Katrina) Gibbs of Wood River; grandchildren, Zachary and Morgan Gibbs; brothers, Mike (Lyn) Yost of Wood River, and Greg (Darlene) Yost of Henderson, Kentucky; sisters, Cheryl (Chris) Coney and Dawn Yost all of Henderson, and Georgia Stryffler (long-time companion, Jay Phillips) of Wood River; nieces, Cindy Yost, Katie Yost, Amber Coney, Judy Stryffler, and Jinny Yost; nephews, Kyle Yost, Matthew Coney, Brandon Yost, Chad Yost, and Craig Yost; great nieces, McKenzie Yost, Ameilia Coney, and Chloe Stryffler; great nephews, Conner Yost, Hayden Stryffler, Denver Yost, and Aaron Yost; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Her father; and two nieces, Shawna Kay and Stephanie Yates preceded in death.

Cremation services were accorded.

Private interment will be at a later date in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
