BETHALTO — Linda L. "Dawdy" Gildersleeve, age 69, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1950 in Carrollton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Arthur and Irma (Price) Dawdy.

She married Raymond B. Gildersleeve on Feb. 10, 1996 at Pere Marquette State Park Lodge. He passed away, Oct. of 2000.

Linda was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church, she was a past member of the Bethalto Women's Club and the Madison County Association of the Blind as well as of the Alton Area Blind Bowlers.

She is survived by two step-children, Dennis Gildersleeve of Alton, Illinois, and Tana (Mark) Webber; a brother and sister, Richard (Loretta) Dawdy of Godfrey, Illinois, and Judi (Les) Hatton of Bethalto; and six grandchildren, Kimberly, Paige, Andrew, Ryan, Isabella and Brandon.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials can be made to The and/or New Hope Baptist Church.

