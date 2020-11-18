INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — Linda Lencke, 81, loving wife and mother of six children, passed away.

Linda was born on July 9, 1939 in Alton, to Homer and Wanda Staas (Seegmiller). She graduated from Civic Memorial High School in 1957, received a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in 1962 and a master's degree from The Ohio State University in 1981.

Linda was subsequently employed by the City of Westerville Ohio as the director of their senior center. In 1983, she married Carl Robert Lencke. Linda had two sons, Michael Milligan and Stephen Milligan, from a previous marriage. She also had four step children, Scott Lencke, Robin Lemmons (Lencke), Steve Lencke and Kris Kimerle (Lencke). Linda was a devoted wife and mother who loved reading, art work, warm days at the beach and spending time with her 17 grandchildren.

She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Linda's honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.