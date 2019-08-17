EDWARDSVILLE — Linda Lou Tanner, 78, died at 9:32 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Born November 28, 1940 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert C. and Opal L. (Alexander) Tanner.

Linda was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. She is survived by a sister, Betty Parker of Alton, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Bud Tanner, and a sister, Merceline Gaither.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. Memorials may be made to The William BeDell Achievement and Resource Center.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.