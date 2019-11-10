ALTON — Linda Watters, 66, died at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at her home in Alton.

Born July 7, 1953 in Alton, she was the daughter of Mary (Faith) Bailey of Jerseyville and the late Carl Bailey. Linda worked in the lab for several hospitals but most of her career was with Wood River Township Hospital and Alton Memorial Hospital for the last 30 years.

On Oct. 31, 1997 she married Kennith Watters in Wood River. He survives. Along with her mother and husband, she is survived by a son, Jacob Watters of Alton; three step-children, Eric Watters (Jennifer) of Wood River, Sam Watters (Daniela) of Alton, and Timothy Watters (Kelsey) of Staunton; three grandchildren, Jessica Howard (Brandon) of Bethalto, Aaron Watters (Stephanie) of South Roxana, and Deanna Watters of Alton; four great-grandchildren, Josie Howard, Dawson Howard, Ember Watters, and Drake Watters. Also surviving is a brother, Steven Bailey (Barbara) of Jerseyville, and a special friend, Robert Levey of Gillespie.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797; The American Diabetes Association; or the .

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.