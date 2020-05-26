ALTON — Lisa K. Bell, 68, formerly of Wood River, Illinois, passed away at 3:18 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on Oct. 4, 1951, in Wood River, the daughter of the late Jack and Janet (Childers) Williams. She married Paul M. "Mike" Bell on June 25, 1974, in Edwardsville, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2014. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Brock Hendricks of Alton, Illinois; a son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Melissa Bell of Godfrey, Illinois; six grandchildren, Jaxson Hendricks, Carter Hendricks, Brody Hendricks, Jayden Bell, Kamryn Bell, and Lawson Bell; a sister and brother-in-law, Laurie and Stan Griffin of Waterloo, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Lisa was formerly employed at Mercy Hospital as a medical assistant and retired from Mercy Heart Hospital. Lisa loved spending time with her grandkids. She loved to garden and work with flowers. She liked to watch the Food Network Channel and HGTV. In addition to her parents and her husband; she was preceded in death by a brother, Randy (RB) Williams. In celebration of life, private services with burial will be at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com. Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from May 26 to May 27, 2020.