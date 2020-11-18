WORDEN — Lloyd "Bud" H. Behme, 90, of Worden, passed away at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:01 p.m. with his family by his side, under the care of Vitas Hospice.

He was born on September 11, 1930 in Worden, the son of Henry and Esther (Neuhaus) Behme. He married Mildred Owens in Worden, on February 24, 1950 at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Bud is a Veteran of the United States Army, where he was a Sergeant and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Worden, the American Legion, and Scout Master with Boy Scouts. Bud also enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and being outdoors.

Along with his wife, Mildred, he is survived by his three children, Bruce (Debra) Behme of Colombia, SC, Brian Behme of Worden, and Beth Behme-Adkison of Worden; sisters, Carol Clark of Wentzville and Jean Weishaupt of Edwardsville; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Lloyd Behme (infant); daughter-in-law; Pamela (Neumann) Behme, a sister, Evelyn(infant); brothers-in-law, Rex Clark and Ramon Weishaupt.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial service will be at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Quilts of Valor and/or Worden Fire Department.

