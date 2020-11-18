1/1
Lloyd Behme
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WORDEN — Lloyd "Bud" H. Behme, 90, of Worden, passed away at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:01 p.m. with his family by his side, under the care of Vitas Hospice.

He was born on September 11, 1930 in Worden, the son of Henry and Esther (Neuhaus) Behme. He married Mildred Owens in Worden, on February 24, 1950 at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Bud is a Veteran of the United States Army, where he was a Sergeant and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Worden, the American Legion, and Scout Master with Boy Scouts. Bud also enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and being outdoors.

Along with his wife, Mildred, he is survived by his three children, Bruce (Debra) Behme of Colombia, SC, Brian Behme of Worden, and Beth Behme-Adkison of Worden; sisters, Carol Clark of Wentzville and Jean Weishaupt of Edwardsville; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Lloyd Behme (infant); daughter-in-law; Pamela (Neumann) Behme, a sister, Evelyn(infant); brothers-in-law, Rex Clark and Ramon Weishaupt.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial service will be at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Quilts of Valor and/or Worden Fire Department.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved